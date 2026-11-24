A study of data from Norway, Denmark and Sweden linked high consumption of salty snacks during adolescence to an increased risk of inflammatory bowel disease in young adulthood. These conclusions were reached by the authors of a large long-term study published in the journal Gut, News-Medical reports.

Data from three cohorts

Scientists combined data from 111,999 participants in three population studies. Participants were followed from pregnancy or birth, while dietary information was collected through questionnaires between the ages of seven and 15. Diagnoses of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, were recorded using national patient registers through 2024.

Over an average follow-up period of 12 to 17 years, 653 cases of inflammatory bowel disease were recorded. After accounting for sociodemographic and perinatal factors, as well as early exposures, including parental history of these diseases and maternal smoking, the researchers identified associations between individual food groups and subsequent diagnoses.

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Snacks and other foods

Compared with low consumption, high consumption of salty snacks during adolescence was linked to a 32% higher risk of any inflammatory bowel disease. The risk of ulcerative colitis was 51% higher. Salty snacks in the study included potato and corn chips, as well as popcorn.

At the same time, high fruit consumption in childhood was associated with a 34% lower risk of Crohn’s disease, but a 54% higher risk of ulcerative colitis. During adolescence, high fruit consumption was linked to a 64% lower risk of Crohn’s disease, with no statistically significant association with ulcerative colitis. High fish consumption in childhood was also linked to a 35% lower risk of Crohn’s disease.

Study limitations

The authors emphasize that the study is observational in nature and therefore does not prove a causal relationship. They also could not account for some potentially important factors, including physical activity and antibiotic use at an older age. The analysis did not assess whether the findings were related to individual food groups or to broader dietary and lifestyle patterns.

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