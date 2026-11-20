Somalia has ordered the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to leave the country within 72 hours and recalled its Somali envoy from Abu Dhabi. The authorities accused the UAE of unspecified violations of the country’s sovereignty, calling them an “open invasion,” Cyprus Mail reports.

Statement by Somali authorities

Information Minister Abdifatah Qasim Mohamud said in a state agency statement that measures would be taken against people who cooperate with the UAE in an “invasion against Somalia.” He also called on Somalis to unite to defend the country’s sovereignty, security, territory and unity.

The minister did not specify which actions by the Emirates prompted the decision. On Tuesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud accused the UAE of providing economic and political support to certain regional governments in Somalia which, he said, oppose the federal authorities.

Emirates’ response

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the Somali government’s approach as escalatory and hostile. The ministry said that the Somali authorities were attempting to draw the Emirates into an internal power struggle and that such actions could harm the interests of both countries.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The UAE Foreign Ministry also said that it had closed its embassy in Mogadishu and withdrawn diplomatic personnel as early as January 2026 because of what it called hostile actions by the Somali government, including the cancellation of bilateral agreements. The ministry said it intended to maintain and strengthen ties with the Somali people.

Previous escalation

In January, Somalia announced the termination of all arrangements with the UAE, including port agreements, as well as cooperation in the defense and security sectors. At the time, the country’s authorities also accused the Emirates of undermining national sovereignty. Three self-governing regions of Somalia with close ties to the UAE rejected the decision.

The UAE had previously funded and trained Somali military personnel and supported port and other commercial projects in the country. According to senior Somali sources, the Emirates continue to pay salaries and provide logistics for approximately 3,400 military police officers and special-unit fighters in Mogadishu and its surrounding areas.

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