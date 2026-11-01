Somali pirates have seized the Iranian fishing vessel Azini, with 23 people on board. The vessel was captured on October 29 between the coastal towns of Bandar Beyla and Hafun in northeastern Somalia.

Crew and risks to shipping

According to an officer of the Puntland Maritime Police, the vessel was seized by 12 pirates. There were 21 crew members from Iran and two Somali guards on board. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The Indian Ocean maritime security center said that the safety of the crew members is currently unknown. In an updated warning, the center said pirates could use Azini as a floating base for attacks on commercial vessels, as the ship was approaching a commercial shipping route. The Hindu reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and increased pirate activity

The circumstances of the vessel's seizure are being investigated by the European Union naval operation Atalanta. The maritime security center urged vessels in the area to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The seizure of Azini occurred amid a new surge in Somali piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the western Indian Ocean. As of August, pirates had seized six commercial vessels since April, with some attacks taking place far from the Somali coast. In September, Puntland authorities said pirates had killed five crew members of the tanker MT Honour 25, which had been held since April. According to the authorities, security forces recovered the vessel and detained 16 suspected pirates.

Read us on