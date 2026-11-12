In South Korea, Son Heung-min and four other national team footballers said they had put behind them the differences previously reported by local media. Kim Min-jae, Lee Jae-sung, Hwang In-beom and Hwang Hee-chan issued the joint statement together with the team captain, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Players’ joint statement

The footballers apologised to the Korean public and fans for the concern caused by recent reports about the national team. They said they discussed the situation in the team openly and honestly during a recent meeting.

“First and foremost, we would like to sincerely apologise to the Korean public and football fans for the concern caused by recent reports about the national team,” the statement said. The players noted that they listened directly to one another and discussed issues to which they had previously not had sufficient opportunity to pay attention. This, they said, helped them better understand each other’s positions.

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Consequences of an unsuccessful World Cup

Disputes in South Korean football intensified after the team’s elimination in the World Cup group stage and the resignation of coach Hong Myung-bo. Local media later reported a split between 34-year-old Son and some of the players, including Bayern defender Kim Min-jae.

During the meeting, the footballers also discussed the reasons for their failure at the World Cup and said they did not want to repeat previous mistakes. They intend to leave “unnecessary disputes” behind and work together on a stronger national team.

After Hong Myung-bo’s resignation, Spaniard Robert Moreno became acting head coach. The South Korean national team is due to play friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Qatar in Qatar.

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