Sleeping nine or more hours a day is associated with an approximately 50% higher risk of death among adults with heart disease in the United States, compared with sleeping seven to eight hours. This is stated in a cohort study published in the journal PLOS One, News-Medical reports.

Data from 15 years of follow-up

Researchers analyzed data from the 2004 U.S. National Health Interview Survey combined with the National Death Index through December 31, 2019. Of 94,597 survey participants, complete data were available for 3,287 adults who reported diagnosed coronary heart disease, another heart condition, or a previous heart attack.

Participants were divided into three groups based on their reported daily sleep duration: six hours or less, seven to eight hours, and nine hours or more. Over approximately 15 years of follow-up, 49.4% of participants died. Heart-related causes accounted for 16.7% of deaths in the entire study group, while non-heart-related causes accounted for 32.6%.

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Association does not mean causation

After accounting for demographic indicators, body mass index, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical activity, and coexisting diseases, sleeping nine hours or more was associated with a 51% increase in the risk of death from all causes. The risk of death from heart-related causes was 53% higher, and from non-heart-related causes, 50% higher.

For sleep lasting six hours or less, no statistically significant association with mortality was found after full adjustment of the indicators. Additional analyses, including those excluding deaths during the first two years of follow-up, generally confirmed the association between long sleep and higher mortality. In the weighted analysis, the increase in the risk of death from all causes was smaller, at 26%.

The authors emphasize that the study is observational and does not prove that long sleep causes death or that reducing sleep would lower risks. In their view, sleeping nine hours or more may be a marker of underlying health vulnerability associated, in particular, with depression, sleep breathing disorders, inflammation, frailty, multiple diseases at the same time, or a large number of medications. Participants reported their sleep duration themselves only once, while the severity of heart disease and some other factors could have affected the results.

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