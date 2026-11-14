Auction house Sotheby's said it would seek to settle a dispute with the heirs of the Fischer family over the sale in New York, United States, of Vincent van Gogh's painting Châtaigniers en fleurs, preliminarily valued at $180 million. Representatives of the heirs believe the work may have been sold under duress during the period when the Nazis came to power, BBC News reports.

The auction house’s position

The canvas, whose title translates as “Flowering Chestnut Trees,” is due to be auctioned in New York on Wednesday. It is being sold as part of the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection.

Sotheby's said it had conducted extensive research into the painting’s ownership history and took questions of artwork provenance and restitution seriously. The auction house noted that its research has not currently established that the canvas was sold under duress. At the same time, Sotheby's reported that it was in dialogue with the family and intended to reach a mutually acceptable solution.

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History of ownership of the canvas

According to Sotheby's, German publisher Samuel Fischer acquired the painting in 1909, and after his death in 1934 it passed to his family. In 1932 or 1933, the canvas was entrusted for safekeeping to Paul Cassirer in Amsterdam, and in 1936 it passed to Henriette and Marcel Kapferer in Paris. Before being put up for auction this year, the painting had four more owners.

The Fischer heirs have retained a lawyer to handle the case. According to The New York Times, the lawyer wrote to Sotheby's and said that the painting was sold in Amsterdam before World War II because of the financial losses suffered by the family’s publishing company under the Nazi regime. The BBC contacted the lawyer for comment.

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