Hundreds of Israelis visited Joseph’s Tomb on the outskirts of Nablus, Palestine, in the occupied West Bank, on the night of November 19. They performed Jewish religious rites there under the protection of Israeli soldiers, who blocked several roads in the area around the shrine, Anadolu Agency reports.

Military blocks roads

According to local sources, Israeli forces entered the eastern part of Nablus together with a military bulldozer to provide access to the complex. The military deployed near the shrine, as well as on adjacent streets and roads leading to it.

Local sources also said that the military occupied the rooftops of several Palestinian homes and turned some of these homes into military barracks. Main roads and intersections in the area were closed, complicating Palestinians’ movement. The religious rites lasted several hours.

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Disputes over the shrine

Joseph’s Tomb is located on the eastern outskirts of Nablus. Israelis believe that the biblical Joseph, whose remains were allegedly brought from Egypt, is buried there.

Palestinian sources and archaeologists dispute this claim. They point out that the structure is only several centuries old and that it may be the grave of the Muslim religious figure Yusuf Dweikat. The site is under Palestinian administration, but Israelis regularly visit it accompanied by the military, often at night.

According to Palestinian data, since October 2023, more than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed in attacks in the West Bank, around 13,746 have been injured, and more than 26,000 people have been detained.

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