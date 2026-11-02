Residents of the Blue Mountains in Australia fear that the opening of Western Sydney International (WSI) airport will deprive their communities of peace and quiet. Sydney’s second airport began serving domestic and international passenger flights on October 25, while cargo flights have operated there around the clock since July.

As ABC News reports, Warrimoo resident David Lysiak, who has lived there for 44 years, has already clearly heard the noise of some cargo aircraft. He said that he and his wife recently retired and are concerned that their peaceful life may become noisier.

Petition for nighttime restrictions

Lawson resident Julius Timmerman said the community is effectively being treated as “collateral damage” for the aviation industry. He is among hundreds of signatories to a petition by the Western Sydney Airport Community Impacts Alliance, which calls for flight routes to be reviewed and nighttime restrictions on flights from 23:00 to 06:00 to be introduced.

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According to Timmerman, residents are concerned about possible sleep problems and deteriorating living conditions. He noted that he bought a house in the mountains expecting a quiet and peaceful environment.

Flight routes

WSI has one runway, designated 05 or 23 depending on the direction in which it is used. When operating in direction 23, aircraft arrive from the northeast and depart southwest over western Sydney and the Blue Mountains. Airservices Australia previously said it would give priority to this direction during the day where possible in order to reduce the number of flights over residential areas northeast of the airport.

Marek Bekier, a lecturer at the School of Aviation at the University of New South Wales, noted that determining routes always requires trade-offs. In July, changes to routes at Sydney’s Kingsford-Smith Airport also came into effect due to additional pressure on the airspace. In particular, some departures from runway 34L now continue farther west over areas near Penrith instead of turning south over areas near Liverpool.

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