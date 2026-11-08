Sotomayor hopes presidential immunity ruling will be overturned — The Hill

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, speaking at the Mount Vernon estate, said she hopes the court's ruling that granted former presidents broad criminal immunity will be overturned. The Hill reports.

Presidential immunity ruling

Sotomayor specifically mentioned the Supreme Court's decision, adopted by six votes to three along ideological lines. It established that former presidents have at least presumptive immunity for their official actions.

The justice said she often dissents from majority decisions and expressed hope that the court would reconsider some of its rulings. According to her, the presidential immunity case is one of those she would like to see overturned during her lifetime. In her dissent when the decision was issued, she wrote that it had placed President Donald Trump and his successors above the law.

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Speech on civic education

Sotomayor's speech took place as part of a multi-day event at George Washington's estate dedicated to the United States' 250th anniversary. She spoke mainly about the importance of civic education and urged citizens to vote, emphasizing that indifference is unacceptable.

She also commented publicly for the first time on this week's midterm elections, in which, according to The Hill, Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress. Sotomayor noted active voter participation without commenting on the political results of the vote.

The justice serves on the board of iCivics, an educational organization founded by the late Justice Sandra Day O'Connor. She said persistent work would be needed to restore the country to balance, mentioning systemic changes in judicial practice across various areas of law.

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