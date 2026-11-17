Romania’s ruling Social Democratic Party has presented a timetable for reforming the central public administration and state-owned companies. The plan envisages carrying out the reform through an expedited parliamentary procedure by the end of March 2027, Romania Insider reports.

Interministerial committee

According to Deputy Prime Minister Marian Neacșu, an interministerial committee is planned to be established by the end of November. It will prepare a reform project for state institutions and companies.

Under the timetable presented on November 16, the project is planned to be approved by March 1, 2027, through the procedure of the government assuming responsibility in parliament.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Change packages in parliament

The Social Democrats approached Prime Minister Luca Niculescu with a proposal to use this procedure for packages concerning the reform of the central administration, state-owned companies, and administrative-territorial reorganization.

The procedure of the government assuming responsibility in parliament has consequences similar to a vote of confidence: if rejected, it will lead to the government’s resignation. According to the publication, the proposed procedure provides for consideration of the reform without parliamentary debates.

Read us on