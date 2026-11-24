In Strasbourg, France, the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament will hold an official debate on the migration stance of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. As Politico Europe reports, this concerns, in particular, her support for establishing return centers outside the EU for people who have been denied asylum in the bloc.

Socialists’ position

The leader of the Socialists and Democrats group, Iratxe García, said that a “majority” of the group’s lawmakers oppose such centers. According to her, return centers in Africa have no legal basis and do not comply with international law.

The discussion will take place amid rising tensions around an agreement involving Denmark and four other EU countries to establish a return center in Rwanda. García said that at the upcoming meeting, group members will determine the alliance’s position, and all its participants will be able to speak.

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Possible measures

Responding to a question about possible disciplinary measures against Danish representatives in the group, García did not rule out such a step. At the same time, she said that any decision on such actions must be made by the Party of European Socialists, a Europe-wide alliance of center-left parties.

Earlier, at an internal meeting, members of the European Parliament objected to the agreement with Rwanda and Frederiksen’s recent statements on migration. Critics believed that these statements echoed the “great replacement” theory, which falsely claims that elites are planning to reduce the share of the white population, primarily through the immigration of non-white people.

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