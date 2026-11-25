In Strasbourg, the Socialists and Democrats group and the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament have suspended talks on a centrist coalition agreement with the centre-right European People's Party, Politico Europe reports, citing two informed sources.

Agreement talks

The reason for suspending the talks was that the EPP joined forces with ultra-right forces during a vote on a package of environmental legislation.

The three political families had been discussing a written cooperation agreement midway through the European Parliament's term. The Socialists and Democrats and Renew Europe sought to secure the EPP's commitment to cooperate with centrist parties.

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The talks took place after the EPP had repeatedly pushed through key decisions on migration and climate together with ultra-right forces since the 2024 EU elections.

Support for Metsola

As part of a potential agreement, the EPP wanted the two other centrist groups to support the current President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, for a third term. Talks between the three groups are currently suspended.

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