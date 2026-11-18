Snapchat has introduced the Easy Lens CLI tool, which enables developers to create augmented reality effects for the platform using AI coding assistants, including Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex. The new solution is intended to integrate Lens creation into developers’ familiar workflows, TechCrunch reports.

Lenses are augmented reality effects in Snapchat that allow users to change their appearance, add digital objects to their surroundings through the camera, or interact with animated elements. Easy Lens CLI expands the existing Easy Lens service, where an effect can be generated from a single text prompt in the web version or mobile app.

Creating effects from a text description

According to Snapchat, creators can describe their desired Lens in ordinary language, after which the AI assistant will handle the technical part of the work. This includes using more than 100 ready-made AR components and 50 AI asset generators, creating a preview, publishing the effect on Snapchat, and tracking its performance.

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AI assistants can also generate assets, assemble and test Lenses, fix bugs, and send updated versions directly to the creator’s phone. Snapchat said the new tool could help turn a game idea into a published Lens within one day without writing code independently.

Games, filters, and branded campaigns

With Easy Lens CLI, developers will be able to create browser games in the Web Lens format with leaderboards, camera effects, and beauty filters. Game developers can bring existing browser games to Snapchat, while AI content creators can use assets from tools they are already familiar with.

Agencies and brands, according to the company’s plan, will be able to turn videos, images, and other campaign materials into AR experiences while spending less time on production. Easy Lens CLI works on Mac, Windows, and Linux. Participants in the Lens+ Payouts program can receive payments for Lenses created through the new tool; Snapchat said it paid $1.8 million to Lens+ community creators last month.

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