In Pakistan, private airline South Airways has launched a new air service between Peshawar and Lahore. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi arrived in Lahore on the first flight, Dawn reports.

Meeting in Lahore

At Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Kundi and the flight’s passengers were welcomed by Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. She greeted them on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Aurangzeb congratulated the governor on laying the foundation for cordial relations between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Kundi thanked Maryam Nawaz for facilitating the launch of the air route.

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Expansion of air connections

At the opening ceremony, Kundi said the new route should promote economic growth, trade and cultural exchange between the two provinces. He also invited Aurangzeb and Punjab’s leadership to visit Peshawar.

According to the governor, South Airways had previously launched flights between Peshawar and Quetta. He also said the airline plans to open flights to Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan soon to expand air connectivity in the region.

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