In the United States, the new episode of the animated series South Park mocked President Donald Trump after the Republican Party’s significant losses in the midterm elections. Trump himself did not appear in the episode, but it opened with an address to the president, NME reports.

Mr. Garrison’s address

The episode We Be Clubbin’, released on Wednesday, November 11, begins with a school assembly led by Mr. Garrison. He mentions the president’s serious defeat in the midterm elections and tells students that they will not be making jokes about a helpless loser this week.

After that, the character announces the introduction of liberal changes at the school in connection with the voting results.

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Election results and previous storylines

According to NME, in the elections held on Tuesday, November 3, Democrats won 54 seats in the U.S. Senate and 254 seats in the House of Representatives. This gave them a majority in both chambers of Congress.

Trump, meanwhile, questioned the fairness of the vote in a post on the Truth Social platform published on Monday, November 9.

In season 29, the series’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone renamed South Park to South America, playing on Trump’s order to add the word America to the names of major U.S. geographical features. Among other things, the series mentioned the administration’s intention to call Lake Ontario Lake America, as well as the possible renaming of the state of New Mexico to New America.

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