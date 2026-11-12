SpaceX plans to invest more than $74 billion in two supercomputer campuses in the United States — at the Starbase site in Texas and in Cochise County, Arizona. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a company statement. The projects are intended to expand SpaceX’s artificial intelligence computing capacity alongside its rocket and satellite businesses.

Investment breakdown

SpaceX plans to allocate more than $24 billion to the Starbase complex and about $50 billion to the Arizona campus. According to the company, the artificial intelligence segment generated more than half of its revenue in the third quarter.

The Texas facility is expected to generate its own electricity rather than draw it from the general power grid. A city government notice this week refers to plans to build a gas power plant and a supercomputer complex on a site of about 444 acres. The Starbase city commission is due to consider a property tax exemption for the project on December 9.

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Approval in Arizona

Construction of the campus in Cochise County requires approval from local authorities. SpaceX said the project could create about 5,500 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent jobs. The company also reported cooperation with local electric cooperatives: by its estimate, this could reduce their members’ bills by up to 20%. The campus is planned to use dry cooling without industrial use of groundwater.

At the same time, the Arizona project has drawn objections from some residents. A petition with 2,400 signatures calls on officials not to issue a permit, while public hearings in the county are scheduled for December. SpaceX said the Texas project has already provided more than 3,000 construction jobs and will support more than 500 permanent jobs after launch.

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