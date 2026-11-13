SpaceX plans to conduct a test launch of the Starship rocket from the Starbase launch site in Texas, US, on Friday and, for the first time, attempt to catch both of its parts with mechanical arms on the launch tower. This was reported by BBC News.

Two stages of return

The launch of the 124-metre rocket is scheduled for 16:45 local time, or 22:45 GMT. The launch window will last 75 minutes. About six and a half minutes after liftoff, SpaceX intends to attempt to catch the lower stage — the Super Heavy booster — as it returns to the launch tower.

The upper stage, which SpaceX calls Ship, will continue into space and is expected to deploy 26 Starlink satellites. Ship must then complete 14 orbits around Earth and return for a second catch attempt, approximately 22 and a half hours after launch.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for catching Ship

The company has already caught the Super Heavy booster three times using arms that are called “chopsticks” because of their shape. At the same time, the upper stage of Starship, which first reached orbit in September, has not previously been caught: it splashed down in the ocean.

SpaceX said that the decision to attempt to catch Ship will be made only after assessing the vehicle’s condition during flight. If specialists detect problems, the stage may be directed to the ocean at one of the mission’s stages.

Significance for the Artemis programme

The successful return of both parts could bring SpaceX closer to creating a fully reusable rocket. NASA will monitor the flight, as Starship is expected to play an important role in the Artemis programme. SpaceX has received a NASA contract to convert Ship into a lunar lander to deliver astronauts to the Moon’s surface.

Read us on