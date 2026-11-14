In the United States, SpaceX on Saturday successfully returned the uncrewed Starship spacecraft to the same launch tower from which the mission departed on Friday. This happened after Starship’s longest orbital flight to date, Deutsche Welle reports.

First spacecraft recovery

According to the publication, Starship’s successful return became the first spacecraft recovery in history. The article’s headline calls this method of return a spacecraft capture. For SpaceX, it was also the first key recovery of the central vehicle of its rocket system.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Development of a reusable rocket

SpaceX has been working for a decade on creating a fully reusable rocket. Starship is the central spacecraft of this system, and its return to the launch tower marked an important stage in the development program. The company seeks to make the rocket system suitable for reuse.

Read us on