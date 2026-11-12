SpaceX on November 12 launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force from Vandenberg Base in California. The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East as part of the USSF-627 mission, Anadolu Agency reports.

USSF-627 mission

Information about the payload and the specific objectives of the launch was not publicly disclosed. The liftoff took place after two postponements: the mission was initially planned for Monday, then moved to Tuesday, and later to Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seventh flight of the first stage

This was the seventh flight for the Falcon 9 first stage. It had previously been used for a US National Reconnaissance Office mission, two Space Development Agency missions, and three Starlink satellite launches.

After stage separation, the reusable first stage landed on a SpaceX drone ship in the Pacific Ocean. The mission was part of the continued use by the US military of commercial launch operators to place national security payloads into orbit.

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