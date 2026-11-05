In Germany, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) is demanding that Economy Minister Katherina Reiche present a concrete proposal next week to cap petrol and diesel prices. As Der Spiegel reports, the dispute over the price cap mechanism has arisen between coalition partners CDU/CSU and the SPD.

SPD demands

SPD parliamentary group deputy chair Armand Zorn said the mechanism should be in force during the period when people travel for the Christmas holidays. He opposed a model under which consumers would have to endure historically high price spikes for three weeks in January before the cap took effect.

Zorn also said that the SPD would not agree to a law under which the mechanism would expire as early as the end of March. Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies, who represents the SPD, called the conditions proposed by Reiche too high. According to him, the price cap must work in practice rather than create expectations for people that will later not be met.

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Draft conditions

The draft prepared at Reiche's ministry provides for high thresholds for introducing the restriction. For three consecutive weeks, the increase in petrol or diesel prices in Germany, compared with the previous week, must exceed by more than five percentage points the growth rate of average prices in the rest of the EU.

The maximum price is proposed to be set for no more than three months. The restriction may be suspended if there is a threat to security of supply.

Zorn also called for limiting the profit margin of the oil industry. He linked the need for action to price spikes caused by the conflict around Iran. Germany's current fuel discount ends at the end of the year, after which consumer prices could rise significantly again, according to the publication.

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