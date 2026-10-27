ASEAN Special Envoy for Myanmar and Philippine Foreign Minister Maria Theresa Lazaro will visit Naypyidaw, Myanmar, on October 28. Her two-day visit will also continue on Thursday, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Visit agenda

According to Thailand’s foreign minister, Lazaro’s itinerary is still being worked out. There is currently no information on whether she will meet former Myanmar democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been detained since the 2021 military coup.

In July, Lazaro said she planned to visit Myanmar this year to expand access to humanitarian aid. Earlier, the Philippines, which currently chairs ASEAN, had asked for the envoy to be granted brief access to Aung San Suu Kyi but was refused.

Meetings ahead of the summit

Phuangketkeow said the trip was scheduled so that Lazaro could present its results at a meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Manila ahead of the bloc’s leaders’ summit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In August, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross. This was the first publicly reported meeting between the politician and a foreign official since she was removed from power. Afterward, the Philippines called for her full and unconditional release and repeated its request for access to her.

On Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi’s son Kim Aris was able to speak with his mother by telephone for the first time in more than five years during a call from Myanmar’s embassy in London. After the conversation, he told AFP that his mother sounded fairly healthy but expressed concern about her well-being.

Since the 2021 coup, ASEAN has not invited Myanmar representatives to high-level meetings due to the lack of substantial progress in implementing the bloc’s Five-Point Consensus. It provides for an end to violence, political dialogue, humanitarian assistance and the special envoy’s contacts with all parties.

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