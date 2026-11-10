Singapore media company SPH Media reported cyberattacks on five of its systems. During the incidents, personal data relating to 9% of the company’s database was compromised, but payment card data, financial or banking information, and access to customer accounts were not compromised, Channel NewsAsia reports.

What data was compromised

The attacks affected two groups of SPH Media systems: one contained certain personal data, while the other did not store such data. The compromised information primarily included email addresses, names, postal addresses, and telephone numbers.

An SPH Media representative said the attacks were likely coordinated activity by the same threat actor. The company did not specify who was behind the incidents and also did not disclose what portion of its database was affected by attacks on systems without personal data.

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Company actions

After detecting the incidents, SPH Media said it secured the affected systems and engaged external cybersecurity specialists to investigate and contain the breaches. The company also reported the case to Singapore’s Personal Data Protection Commission, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, the Infocomm Media Development Authority, and the police.

SPH Media said it had informed all affected individuals and provided them with guidance on precautionary measures. According to The Straits Times, the first incident was detected on November 4 and the latest on November 8, but an SPH Media representative did not confirm these dates.

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