In the United States, House Speaker Mike Johnson said that a consensus is forming in Congress on restricting exports of advanced chips to China. He told reporters at the Capitol that he supports reducing the PRC's access to such technologies, Taipei Times reports.

According to Johnson, export controls on chip supplies to China are one of the important issues for lawmakers. After Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation, representatives of both parties called for tighter restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Initiatives in Congress

Republicans in Congress are seeking to include new restrictions on exports of advanced AI chips in the annual defense spending bill. According to a Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity, this document must be passed and usually has bipartisan support.

Lawmakers are advancing at least four bills devoted to controlling chip exports. The AI Overwatch Act is intended to expand Congress's authority over exports of advanced AI chips. The Chip Security Act provides that companies will track the location of advanced processors in order to prevent smuggling.

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Measures against circumvention of restrictions

The MATCH Act is intended to encourage US allies to restrict the sale and servicing of advanced chipmaking equipment intended for China. The Remote Access Security Act is meant to give the US Department of Commerce tools to prevent Chinese companies from renting overseas data centers to access Nvidia chips.

At the center of the scandal is Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was a top manager at Megaspeed, an Nvidia partner. The US government suspects Megaspeed of helping China obtain advanced AI chips restricted by US export controls. Beijing denied claims that Huang is a spy.

Sunny Cheng, an analyst at Washington's Jamestown Foundation, said that Jensen Huang's resignation will not end Congress's attention to Nvidia. In his opinion, Congress may subpoena the company's former head, while Nvidia's new leadership may reconsider the company's strategy toward China.

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