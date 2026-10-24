Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf will be unable to take part in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which will be held in New Delhi, India, on October 26–27. This was stated by the Iranian Embassy in India, citing “certain unforeseen circumstances.”

Iran to send parliamentary delegation

Despite Ghalibaf’s absence, Iran will be represented at the forum by a parliamentary delegation. The embassy’s statement emphasized that, as a BRICS member, the country confirms its intention to actively and effectively participate in the association’s summits and meetings at the highest level.

The Iranian delegation also plans to continue dialogue and consultations with representatives of BRICS states, particularly regarding the expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the parliamentary sphere, The Hindu International reports.

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The forum will last two days

The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum will take place in New Delhi on October 26 and 27. Its discussions will focus on the development of people-oriented parliaments. According to the publication, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to participate.

The Iranian Embassy thanked the Indian government for its hospitality and organization of the event.

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