US House Speaker Mike Johnson has called on Republicans to return to Washington to pass party-priority bills by January. In a letter to colleagues, he said that over the next 44 days all Republicans must remain engaged in their work, UPI reports.

Attendance problem

Johnson said that every Republican without serious medical reasons for being absent must be present in the House of Representatives in order to properly complete the two-year term. In a post on X, he urged the Republican majority to finish its work as productively as possible for Americans.

According to Politico, House leadership had to shorten the workweek because there were not enough lawmakers available for votes. Johnson said that 14 House members were absent the previous day, making it impossible to advance procedural decisions and the legislative agenda.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Priorities until January

Among the bills Republicans want to pass are Pentagon funding, raising the federal debt ceiling, and reforming the permitting system. The party currently does not have enough votes to pass these measures.

A new Congress will begin work in January, in which Republicans will have to face a Democratic majority. Republican Congressman Greg Murphy, who said he lost the election, told CNN that he was outraged by colleagues who had not returned to Washington. One House member explained his absence by citing a report about a possible plot to use an Iranian “dirty bomb” in the city. According to CNN, Johnson recalled that lawmakers’ staff remained in Washington.

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