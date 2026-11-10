Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that China can play a significant role in ending the war and resolving the current “neither war nor peace” situation in Tehran’s relations with the United States. As Anadolu Agency reports, he outlined this position in an article published on the website of Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Beijing’s role

Ghalibaf, who is also Iran’s special representative for China and heads the Iranian delegation in negotiations with the United States, emphasized Beijing’s diplomatic potential. According to him, China’s ties with Iran and Arab countries, as well as Beijing’s diplomatic initiatives, create an opportunity to strengthen regional stability and contribute to the formation of a new regional order.

He also said that the Supreme Leader had provided detailed instructions regarding relations with China, setting specific priorities rather than general recommendations.

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Coordinating cooperation

Iran plans to establish a high-level body to coordinate and oversee the implementation of cooperation with Beijing. Its tasks are to include strategic coordination, setting priorities, accelerating decision-making and handling important cross-sectoral issues without replacing the authority of state institutions.

Ghalibaf stressed that cooperation with China should not be limited to ceremonial agreements. He called for the implementation of specific projects within the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries.

According to the agency, the war between Iran and the United States began after US-Israeli military attacks on Iran on February 28. Tehran and Washington still differ over the terms of a lasting settlement, including sanctions relief, security guarantees and arrangements concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

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