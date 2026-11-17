Speaker of Moldova’s Parliament Igor Grosu responded to reports of an alleged demand by the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — to turn the country into a federal republic including Transnistria and Gagauzia. He stated that Moldova’s course toward European integration is enshrined in the Constitution.

Igor Grosu’s statement

“This is not merely an official position; it is a position above official. We held a referendum, people voted, and we wrote the course toward European integration into Moldova’s Constitution. Period,” Grosu said in a comment to TVR Moldova.

According to him, the ideas Russia “pulled out of mothballs” mean nothing to Moldova. Grosu emphasized that the country is moving toward the European Union.

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Reports of possible conditions

As Meduza reports, on November 12, Bild and Echo wrote that one of several negotiating groups working to end Russia’s war against Ukraine had allegedly passed European partners a list of possible conditions concerning European security. The outlets did not specify which group provided the list or how official the stated demands were.

Among the conditions attributed to Russia was turning Moldova into a federal republic that would include Transnistria and Gagauzia. The reports also said that if Moldova joined the EU, these regions could hold referendums on independence. A separate provision, according to Bild and Echo, envisaged the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria in exchange for Moldova’s non-aligned status.

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