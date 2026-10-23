At Kenya's first Trust Summit in Nairobi, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said the chamber would give priority consideration to a bill on public participation in policymaking and lawmaking after sittings resume on November 3, 2026. The document has already been approved by the National Assembly, and after its adoption by the Senate, it will be sent to President William Ruto for signing, Nation Kenya reports.

Public participation in lawmaking

Kingi stressed that trust in parliament depends on how it performs its legislative, oversight and representative functions. According to him, laws that do not address citizens' everyday problems can undermine trust in parliament. He noted that the public must be at the center of legislative activity, oversight and representation.

The speaker also recalled that public participation is one of the key values of Kenya's 2010 Constitution. According to him, the basic law was intended to change the practice under which the government made decisions without properly involving the population.

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Consultation requirements

The bill is intended to establish rules that will make public consultations meaningful rather than a formal procedure. Kingi noted that some state bodies had previously announced consultation meetings only a day before they were held and continued the procedure regardless of public participation.

Participants in a panel discussion on public participation, freedom of speech and citizen engagement called for broader consultations in different parts of the country. They also said that parliament and state institutions should explain the reasons for rejecting citizens' proposals.

The initial version of the bill provided for a fine of up to 500,000 Kenyan shillings for officials who did not seek public opinion. Lawmakers removed this provision and proposed granting the High Court the power to invalidate laws adopted without public participation.

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