The speakers of the parliaments of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, at a meeting in Bratislava, Slovakia, called for postponing the launch of the EU’s ETS2 emissions trading system beyond 2030. This was reported by Radio Prague International.

Proposal on ETS2

According to Slovak parliament speaker Richard Raši, the Visegrád Four countries seek to postpone the implementation of the system. ETS2 is set to become operational in 2028 and will cover emissions from road transport and building heating.

Speaker of the lower house of the Czech parliament Tomio Okamura, who represented the country together with Senate Speaker Miloš Vystrčil, said that the system should be abolished entirely.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

European Union enlargement

The participants of the meeting also supported further enlargement of the European Union, primarily toward the Western Balkans. At the same time, they stressed that candidate states must meet the necessary conditions.

Miloš Vystrčil said that the meeting’s final declaration should have reflected more strongly the issues of European security and support for Ukraine.

Read us on