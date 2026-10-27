In Australia, a dispute over the payment of workers’ compensation to 73-year-old Ken Bodinnar, a former employee of Victoria’s State Emergency Service (SES), will be heard in court in November. The man is being treated for small-cell lung cancer and is seeking recognition that the illness is related to his service so that his family can receive support. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Bodinnar, from Paynesville, was an SES volunteer for almost 50 years and later worked there as an operations officer. He served as a firefighter and boat operator, and also took part in responding to the major Black Saturday fires of 2009 and the Black Summer fires in East Gippsland about a decade later. For his service during the 2009 fires, he received the National Emergency Medal.

Doctors’ positions differ

Bodinnar’s treating doctor believes that exposure to bushfire smoke, diesel exhaust and asbestos made a significant contribution to the development of the cancer. After a course of radiation therapy and chemotherapy, examinations showed that the cancer had spread to his liver.

SES insurers in the WorkCover system rejected the claim, concluding that the man did not contract the disease at work and that his duties were not a factor in the illness. At the same time, one of two medical opinions submitted by the insurers in August was prepared by Dr David Fish. It states that exposure to firefighting smoke and diesel fumes undoubtedly constituted a significant factor in the development of his condition.

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Another medical opinion, prepared by Dr Ross Jennens, links Bodinnar’s cancer primarily to his smoking history. The doctor also noted that, in the event of substantial occupational exposure to asbestos dust, fibres or diesel fumes, these factors could have somewhat increased the risk of developing small-cell lung cancer.

Attempt to expedite the hearing

Bodinnar’s lawyer, Ross Sottile, tried to expedite the case through a conciliation procedure, but the parties did not reach an agreement. According to him, at this stage the insurers did not provide their own medical evidence in a timely manner, and Bodinnar’s legal team gained access to one of the opinions only in early October.

Bodinnar is currently in the intensive care unit at Epworth Hospital in Geelong after developing blood clots and pneumonia following COVID-19. SES said the safety of volunteers and employees was a priority and that all compensation claims were assessed independently. The WorkSafe regulator declined to comment on the individual case.

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