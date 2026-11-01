The new ferry Spirit of Tasmania V arrived in Devonport, in the Australian state of Tasmania, at 6:19 on November 1, completing its first passenger voyage from Geelong. The crossing of Bass Strait took about 12 hours, and the sea and weather conditions during the journey were favourable, ABC News reports.

Maiden voyage of the new ferry

Guests and officials gathered on board before the departure from Geelong. Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the project had been completed despite difficulties. Devonport Mayor Alison Jarman called the Spirit of Tasmania brand iconic for the state and compared its significance to the Sydney Opera House.

The new Spirit of Tasmania ferries were built by the Finnish company Rauma Marine Constructions. The project was accompanied by delays and cost overruns. Finland's Ambassador to Australia, Arto Haapea, called the vessel's launch a historic moment and the result of cooperation.

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Passengers' impressions

Passengers on the maiden voyage included Tasmanian residents returning home as well as tourists. Celeste Ackerly travelled with a child and two dogs and initially did not know that she had booked a trip on the first voyage of Spirit of Tasmania V.

Brian Munday was concluding a three-and-a-half-month road trip across mainland Australia that included Queensland. He gave a positive assessment of the completed ferry. Melbourne resident Sweetie Naik travelled to Tasmania for the first time; her plans include visiting Cradle Mountain and Salamanca Market in Hobart.

After arriving in Devonport, Rockliff and Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kerry Vincent addressed the media. According to ABC, November 1, 2026, is associated with hopes for a new chapter for the Spirit of Tasmania brand, which had been mentioned for several years because of problems with the implementation of the new vessels project.

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