Singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette has said that she is pansexual. She said this in an episode of the Handsome podcast, hosted by comedians and actors Fortune Feimster, Tig Notaro and Mae Martin, NME reports.

Conversation on the podcast

During the conversation, Feimster said she regretted the men who had hurt Morissette, but not the songs that emerged from that experience. She asked the artist whether it had made her want to be a lesbian.

Morissette nodded and replied that she is pansexual. After a follow-up question from Notaro, she confirmed it.

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Music and stage projects

Morissette is married to rapper Mario John Treadway, known as Souleye, and has three children. She recently released the holiday album Good Weather For Immaculate Conception, featuring 12 Christmas classics and two original songs.

The artist is also presenting the multimedia musical stage show Butterfly With A Machete at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. Morissette co-wrote and produced it; the production tells of the highs and difficulties of her career over the past 30 years.

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