Singer and actress Eka Mairina has opened her first permanent Indonesian food outlet, My Indo Cook, at the student canteen of Nanyang Polytechnic in Singapore. The outlet began operating on 1 August and offers, among other dishes, nasi uduk — rice cooked in coconut milk, bakso meatball soup, soto ayam and Indomie noodle dishes.

Ten days to prepare

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Mairina came across a social media post by the previous tenant, who was looking for someone to take over the outlet. After discussing it with her husband and three children, she decided to take on the venture, although she had only 10 days to sign the contract, obtain licences, find suppliers and develop the menu.

The singer invested a five-figure sum from her savings in the opening and became the sole owner of the business. According to her, the first weeks of operations were chaotic: due to the influx of visitors at lunchtime, she lost her appetite and did not eat for five days. During the first two weeks, the outlet sold about 100 portions daily at lunch. Sales declined in the third and fourth weeks; this coincided with the examination period at the educational institution.

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From home cooking to a student canteen

My Indo Cook began as a home business in 2020: Mairina's social media followers asked for the opportunity to order the Indonesian dishes she posted. Before opening the outlet, she had been a homemaker for 16 years and occasionally took part in music and acting projects.

Mairina was born in Jakarta and has lived in Singapore for 26 years. In 2003, she won the Malay singing competition Anugerah, and in 2022 she was among the top 12 contestants of the third season of MasterChef Singapore. At the outlet, she has displayed her original apron from the show.

Expansion plans

The owner is considering wedding catering and opening new outlets. According to her, potential partners from Australia and Dubai have already expressed interest, but she is currently focused on operating the first outlet and learning the specifics of the restaurant business.

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