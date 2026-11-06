Singer Jennie, a member of Blackpink, has unveiled the new single Someone to Hold, which will be included on the soundtrack of the upcoming Netflix animated film Steps. As Rolling Stone reports, the artist recorded the track with producer Justin Tranter.

The song is dedicated to the love between sisters. Jennie called working on the track her first experience creating music for an animated film. According to her, she liked the characters of Steps and their world, as well as the opportunity to become part of the project.

A new version of the Cinderella fairy tale

Steps reimagines the classic Cinderella story. According to the official synopsis, Lilith, tired of living in Cinderella's shadow, steals the Fairy Godmother's magic wand and takes over the Royal Ball with her sister Margot. This destroys the familiar fairy-tale plot and opens the way to power for Priscilla, who takes possession of the throne.

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Later, Lilith must join forces with Cinderella to confront biker trolls, escape the villainess's henchmen, and make her way through the Screaming Forest. The film was directed by Alice Xue and John Ripa. The voice cast includes Ali Wong, Bette Midler, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, and Amanda Seyfried. The film will be available on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

Music for the film

The soundtrack will include four original songs written and produced by Justin Tranter. Additional vocal parts were performed by Amanda Seyfried, Rose Gray, and Emei. The film's score was composed by Kris Bowers, known for his work on the series Bridgerton.

In March, Jennie released her solo release Ruby on her own label, Odd Atelier. In July, she also unveiled a separate single, Less Than a Lover.

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