American singer Miley Cyrus has reportedly married musician Maxx Morando at an estate in Palm Springs, California. The couple has not yet made an official statement about the marriage. At the same time, US outlets published photographs of the ceremony, which paparazzi likely took from a distance.

Ceremony in Palm Springs

The CBS program Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the wedding, while People magazine published photographs from the ceremony. As Der Spiegel reports, those present included the singer's mother, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Noah Cyrus.

According to TMZ, the bride's father, country performer Billy Ray Cyrus, was also at the celebration. Following Miley Cyrus's parents' divorce, media reported that she had not communicated with her father for several years. After the engagement announcement, Billy Ray Cyrus congratulated his daughter on her new relationship on Instagram.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cyrus's second marriage

For 33-year-old Miley Cyrus, this is her second marriage. She was married to actor Liam Hemsworth, but the couple announced their separation in August 2019, eight months after their wedding. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020. For 28-year-old Morando, this is his first marriage. The couple publicly announced their engagement at the end of last year.

Morando is a drummer from Los Angeles who played in the bands The Regrettes and Liily. The wedding took place at the house where Frank Sinatra lived from 1947 to 1954. The modernist building was designed by architect E. Stewart Williams.

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