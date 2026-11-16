Singer Raye topped the list of nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards, receiving 11 nominations. She is in contention, among other awards, in the Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories for the track Where Is My Husband!, Variety reports.

Raye was also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Music Video, and Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals. She is also nominated for Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical. According to the publication, she met the requirements for this nomination due to songwriting credits on tracks by other performers.

Other nomination leaders

Rosalía received nine nominations. Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers each have seven nominations. Rosalía was nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for the track Berghain, recorded with Björk and Yves Tumor.

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Female performers dominated the major categories. Six of the eight songs nominated for Record of the Year are by female performers, while seven of the eight Song of the Year nominees are by women. Bruno Mars became the only man among the Album of the Year contenders with the album The Romantic.

Absent from the nominees

Harry Styles did not receive any nominations, although he submitted the album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. in several categories, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. He previously had nine Grammy nominations and three wins, including the Album of the Year award for Harry's House in 2023.

Noah Kahan received only one nomination — for Best Contemporary Folk Album for The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs, an expanded version of his fourth album. Ariana Grande is represented in four categories, including Song of the Year for Hate That I Made You Love Me and Best Pop Vocal Album for Petal. At the same time, she was not nominated for Album of the Year or Record of the Year.

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