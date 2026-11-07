American singer Benson Boone invited 13-year-old Kenzie Riddle and her friends on stage during a concert in Brisbane, Australia. The schoolgirl, who is undergoing cancer treatment for the second time, met her idol after he saw a video set to the song Beautiful Things, ABC News Australia reports.

Video receives more than 600,000 views

Kenzie is in seventh grade in Kingscliff, in northern New South Wales. She recorded the Instagram video with her friends and 19-year-old singer-songwriter Fergus Hogan. According to the girl, they created the video hoping to catch the performer’s attention and meet him.

The video was viewed more than 600,000 times. At the end of the first concert of his Australian tour, Boone brought Kenzie and her friends on stage, where they performed his hit Beautiful Things together.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A second battle with cancer

In September, Kenzie was diagnosed with B-lymphoblastic lymphoma. Four years ago, when the family lived in South Africa, the girl was already treated for another form of cancer: she underwent chemotherapy and surgery, and went into remission in January 2024.

The schoolgirl’s mother, Robin Riddle, said that after the family moved to Australia in March 2024, Kenzie had been feeling well, and that following the new diagnosis the family received important support from the community. According to her, her daughter remains optimistic during treatment.

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