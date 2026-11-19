British singer Elton John, in a video address at the 2026 ARIA Awards ceremony in Sydney, Australia, supported the Not AI’s To Take campaign. It calls on the Australian government to protect copyright amid lobbying by artificial intelligence companies. As The Guardian reports, the musician urged authorities not to allow AI to use Australian artists’ works without full permission.

Campaign for consent and compensation

Not AI’s To Take demands that Anthony Albanese’s government ensure that Australian artists are consulted and compensated if AI companies want to use their works to train models. John, who hosted the first ARIA ceremony in 1987, also called for the next generation of Australian performers to be protected.

Musicians Jack River, Dobby, Josh Pyke and KLP spoke on behalf of the campaign at the ceremony at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion. Dobby said that not only songs by Australian performers, but also works by Elton John, Beyoncé and The Beatles could be at risk. The Australian Recording Industry Association, ARIA, also supported the initiative by displaying its slogan on a billboard at the venue.

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Dispute over AI rules

The campaign is supported by dozens of organizations from the recording, writing, publishing, film, television and media sectors. Its participants warn that the changes sought by AI companies could endanger Australia’s $70 billion creative industry and its 600,000 workers.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously stated that using artists’ works without payment would be theft. At the same time, AI companies insist that entering into individual licensing agreements under current legislation is too difficult. Anthropic proposed an opt-out model under which companies could scrape creative works unless the rights holder specifically objected. The Australian government is expected to present an AI legislative package in late 2026 or early 2027.

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