Singer Marlon Jackson, a member of the Jackson 5 and brother of the late Michael Jackson, has revealed that he has stage IV prostate cancer. He spoke about his diagnosis in an episode of the Farah Shammas Podcast, saying that he has been battling the disease for four years, Rolling Stone reports.

Surgery and radiation therapy

Jackson said that his prostate was removed and that he underwent radiation therapy. According to him, he currently feels well.

Citing Johns Hopkins, Rolling Stone notes that stage IV prostate cancer can be diagnosed even after the gland has been removed if the disease has metastasized to nearby organs, bones, or lymph nodes.

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Performances and physical activity

Despite the diagnosis, Marlon Jackson continues to perform as part of The Jacksons. He said that he walks nearly four miles four times a week and tries to eat healthy food. The singer also said that his doctor noted that he was in better condition than expected.

Marlon Jackson was the second-youngest member of the Jackson 5. The group also included Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Michael Jackson. In 1997, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

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