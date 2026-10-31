The Commonwealth will send an election observer group to Grenada’s parliamentary elections, which will take place on November 5, 2026. The country’s citizens will elect all 15 members of the House of Representatives. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Observer mission

The group will be led by Ian Michael Anthony, former chief electoral officer of Dominica. It will be supported by a Commonwealth Secretariat team led by Lindiwe Maleleka, political adviser in the electoral support unit.

Before the vote, the observers will hold meetings with representatives of Grenada’s Parliamentary Electoral Office, political parties, candidates, civil society organizations, media outlets and security agencies. On election day, the mission will monitor the opening of polling stations, voting, the closing of polling stations and the counting of ballots.

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After completing its work, the group will report to Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey. The mission is scheduled to depart Grenada on November 7.

Fight for a majority

To form a government independently, a party must win at least eight seats in the 15-seat House of Representatives. In the 2022 elections, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress won nine mandates, while the New National Party, led by Emmalin Pierre, won six.

Forty-six candidates are running in 15 single-member constituencies. Along with the main island of Grenada, residents of the islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique will vote. Early voting for police officers is due to take place on November 2.

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