In Los Angeles, United States, Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club co-owner Mark Walter is close to a deal to sell the Los Angeles Sparks of the women's basketball league WNBA for $750 million. As The Guardian reports, Sportico wrote about the negotiations on Thursday.

Record sum for the WNBA

According to media reports, the buyers of the Sparks could be San Diego Padres baseball club owners José E. Feliciano and his wife Kwanza Jones. If the deal is completed, its value will become a record for WNBA franchises.

The previous record was set in March, when the Connecticut Sun were sold for $300 million. The Connecticut Sun team plans to relocate to Houston.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Club value and Walter's assets

A group led by Walter bought the Sparks for $10 million in 2014. Former NBA star Magic Johnson was also named among the members of the ownership group. According to The Guardian, the value of WNBA clubs has risen in recent years amid the popularity of basketball players, including Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

The Sparks have not reached the playoffs for six consecutive seasons, but the team is based in one of the largest markets in the United States and has Cameron Brink on its roster. In August, Feliciano and Jones officially acquired the Padres for $3.9 billion. Feliciano is also part of the ownership group of football club Chelsea.

The Guardian reports that Walter is under federal investigation over allegations of tax fraud; he denies any wrongdoing. Since the investigation began, he has sold a controlling stake in the Los Angeles Lakers and a 13% stake in Chelsea. Walter has a 27% controlling stake in the Dodgers and, according to the Los Angeles Times, does not plan to sell his stake in the club.

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