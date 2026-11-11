Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky will allocate $100 million to parks in San Francisco, United States. City authorities called the amount the largest donation the city has ever received from a single donor, Fortune reports.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced Chesky's contribution during an event at Golden Gate Park. He called on other wealthy donors to join in funding city initiatives. Chesky founded Airbnb in San Francisco nearly two decades ago and linked his decision to the company's success and the support he received from the city.

Five park projects

The donation will be transferred in two stages. The first $39 million will be directed to five projects in the SoMa, Mission, Bayview-Hunters Point, Potrero Hill neighborhoods and the downtown waterfront. The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department will determine how to use another $61 million over the next year.

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In particular, the funding is expected to allow Rachel Sullivan Park in western SoMa to open at the end of 2028 instead of 2031. The park is planned to include a half-size basketball court, an exercise area, a children's play space and shaded areas for rest.

Renovation and new opportunities

The funds will also make it possible to introduce Sunday operating hours at the Garfield Square pool in the Mission District, cover a funding shortfall for the construction of India Basin Waterfront Park, completely renovate Jackson Playground in Potrero Hill, and combine Embarcadero Plaza and Sue Bierman Park into a single five-acre waterfront park.

Chesky signed the Giving Pledge together with other Airbnb co-founders in 2016, pledging to give away most of his wealth to charity. In 2022, he also made a personal $100 million contribution to the Obama Foundation to fund the Voyager Scholarship for students seeking to work in public service.

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