In the United States, a team led by Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia created an online system for submitting federal retirement applications in about six months, spending around $1.5 million. Gebbia, who serves as the US chief design officer, said this during the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum in Detroit, Fortune reports.

According to Gebbia, federal authorities had been trying to move the retirement application process online for two decades. He claims that around $100 million was spent on contracts for this, but without results. Before digitization, the system relied on paper documents, while personnel files were stored in a limestone mine in western Pennsylvania. Some retirees waited months for their payments to be fully processed.

Online applications instead of paper forms

Gebbia said he brought in several former Airbnb engineers and designers. The team spoke with recent retirees and employees preparing to leave government service to identify their problems and needs. After the service was launched, federal employees received an internal memo requiring them to use the online application.

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In July, the US Office of Personnel Management reported that its Online Retirement Application processed more than 155,000 applications over the previous year and ended paper processing for more than 95% of federal retirement applications. At the same time, digitization did not eliminate delays completely: in October, the average application processing time was 73 days. For electronic applications, it was 59 days, while for paper applications it was 150 days.

Single access to government services

After the retirement application project, Gebbia proposed that the White House create a broader framework to improve digital government services. In August 2025, he was appointed chief design officer, and the National Design Studio was also established.

The next project was the AI-enabled America.gov platform, launched on September 29. It uses information from more than 29,000 government websites and allows users to ask questions instead of searching separate resources. Gebbia said that at the next stage, the platform should allow users to complete tasks, including enrolling in a Medicare plan, without leaving the chat.

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