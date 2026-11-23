FIFA has approved the United Kingdom as the host of the 2035 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The tournament will be the first football World Cup hosted by the country since the men’s World Cup in 1966, Sky Sports News reports.

An uncontested bid

The United Kingdom’s bid had no competitors. In April 2025, FIFA recognized it as the only valid bid, and on Monday ratified it at an extraordinary FIFA Congress.

Forty-eight national teams will take part in the competition. The tournament will be held at 19 stadiums in 15 cities across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. One more city and three stadiums are being considered for possible inclusion in the list of venues.

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Format and the previous tournament

The 2035 World Cup will be the second Women’s World Cup featuring 48 national teams. The first will be the 2031 tournament, with Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and the United States approved as hosts; their bid was also uncontested.

The dates of the 2035 Women’s World Cup have not yet been determined. During the bid presentation, Sky Sports News presenter Jess Creighton said the goal was to hold the most-watched Women’s World Cup and predicted more than 3.5 billion viewers and over 4.5 million tickets sold.

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