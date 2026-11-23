In Lausanne, Switzerland, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is due to publish on November 24 its decision on Senegal’s appeal against the national team being stripped of its Africa Cup of Nations title. CAS said that the parties to the case had been informed that the verdict would be announced in the afternoon, but did not specify an exact time.

Appeal against the CAF decision

Senegal is challenging a decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which declared Morocco the champion. In the tournament final in January in Rabat, the Senegalese defeated the hosts 1-0 after extra time. The court heard arguments from Senegal, Morocco and CAF in Lausanne in early October, Channel NewsAsia reports.

At the end of regular time in the final, the Senegalese team left the pitch for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them. Some players returned to the dressing room in protest, after which the match resumed. Morocco failed to convert the penalty, and Senegal scored the decisive goal in extra time.

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Why Senegal were stripped of the title

Two months later, CAF’s appeals body ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match by leaving the pitch. It annulled the result of the final and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory. Senegal filed an appeal with CAS on March 25. Senegal’s arguments are based on the assertion that the referee’s decision is final and that he allowed the match to be completed.

CAS initially planned to issue its decision a few days after the October 8 hearing, but later decided to prepare a full verdict with legal reasoning. According to the court, CAS arbitral decisions have the same force as a national court ruling and may be enforced by sports federations or state courts, depending on the circumstances.

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