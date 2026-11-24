According to Live Science, observations by the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed supermassive black holes that existed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. This calls into question the widespread idea that galaxies formed first, while black holes emerged from the remnants of massive stars and gradually gained mass.

Nearly every large galaxy probably has a supermassive black hole at its center. The mass of Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of the Milky Way, exceeds the Sun’s mass by more than 4 million times. In nearby galaxies, the central black hole is usually about a thousand times less massive than the entire galaxy.

Too massive for their host galaxies

Roberto Maiolino, an astrophysicist at the University of Cambridge, noted that some black holes in the early universe appear disproportionately large compared with their host galaxies. Some of them may have masses nearly comparable to the combined mass of the stars in such galaxies.

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In a study published in the journal Nature, Maiolino and his colleagues directly measured the mass of the black hole in the object Abell2744-QSO1. According to their conclusions, it makes up most of the mass of this object. The galaxy GHZ2, whose light traveled for about 13.4 billion years to reach Earth, contains the oldest known supermassive black hole.

Possible formation pathways

Scientists are considering several explanations for the appearance of such giant black holes. They may have formed from ordinary stellar remnants but grown much faster than usual. Another possibility is the direct collapse of enormous gas clouds, which would have created large black holes immediately. Researchers are also discussing the hypothesis of primordial black holes that may have formed shortly after the Big Bang, before the first stars and galaxies appeared.

Black holes and galaxies influence each other at the same time. Energy from a growing black hole can heat or expel gas, limiting star formation, but under certain conditions it can compress gas and contribute to the emergence of new stars. To determine how typical supermassive black holes were in the early universe, astronomers need much larger samples of observations from the James Webb Space Telescope.

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