Off the coast near Portland, Australia, sightings of pygmy blue whales fell by 51% when comparing the results of aerial surveys conducted in 2000–2004 and 2020–2024. ABC News reports, citing marine scientist Peter Gill, who has monitored whales along this coast for 28 years.

Fewer whales and krill

According to Gill, in the early 2000s, an average of 12 to 18 whales were recorded during a single survey, compared with five or six now. The scientist has conducted more than 300 aerial surveys of the sea near Portland over the past three decades.

Researchers have not yet determined whether the pygmy blue whale population has declined or whether the animals have changed their migration routes. Every summer, the whales arrive in the waters between Cape Otway in Victoria and the town of Robe in South Australia to feed.

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Gill also recorded a 65% decline in krill aggregations near the water’s surface compared with the early 2000s. He said this means marine animals must expend more energy to reach food at depth. Malnutrition and a population decline have also been identified in a colony of Australian fur seals that feed on fish in the Bonney ecosystem.

Variability of the upwelling

From November to May, the Bonney upwelling brings cold water and nutrients from the depths to the surface, creating a food base for fish, birds and marine mammals. Deakin University doctoral student Alex Schut, who studies 30-year trends in the Bonney system, said that the strength of the current has become more variable over the past five years.

Schut believes climate change may be affecting these changes. In 2024, the Bonney upwelling was the strongest on record, but, according to the ecologist, a more intense current does not necessarily mean more nutrients and krill, as extreme conditions can affect zooplankton and the entire food chain.

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