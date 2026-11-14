Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds traded in the United States have recorded net outflows of $1.56 billion since the start of 2026. At the end of October, these funds still had a positive balance of inflows for the year, but a series of significant withdrawals turned the figure negative, CoinDesk reports, citing SoSoValue data.

Outflows accelerated at the end of October

As of October 29, net inflows into bitcoin ETFs since the start of the year stood at approximately $1.01 billion. On October 30 alone, investors withdrew $643.3 million from the funds, after which annual net inflows fell to $368 million.

In the week through Thursday, the funds lost another $643.6 million. The previous week, net outflows totaled $1.28 billion, and a week earlier they amounted to $202.6 million. Overall, this was already the 12th week in 2026 when net outflows from bitcoin ETFs exceeded $500 million.

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Comparison with previous years

Throughout 2025, there were 15 weeks with outflows exceeding $500 million, while in 2024 there were four such weeks. If four more similar periods occur during the final six weeks of 2026, this year will set a record for the number of weeks with large outflows.

In 2025, net inflows into these funds reached $21.37 billion, while in 2024 they totaled $35.24 billion. Amid rapid withdrawals, the spot price of bitcoin fell below $70,000 on Friday morning, reaching its lowest level since August.

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