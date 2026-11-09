In Nepal, peak electricity demand in the evening during Laxmi Puja reached 1,813 MW. This was 113 MW higher than the forecast by the Nepal Electricity Authority, which had expected a figure of around 1,700 MW. The Kathmandu Post reports.

Pressure on the power system

According to the Nepal Electricity Authority's Load Dispatch Centre, the total peak load in the system that evening was 2,400.30 MW. In the Kathmandu Valley, peak electricity demand reached approximately 489.50 MW.

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Of the 2,400.30 MW available in the system, 1,813 MW was used for domestic consumption. Nepal exported another 587.30 MW of surplus electricity to the Indian market.

Uninterrupted supply

Despite the sharp increase in domestic demand, electricity supply in the country remained uninterrupted due to sufficient domestic generation. The Nepal Electricity Authority said there were no interruptions or technical outages during peak hours, and electricity supply operated across the country.

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