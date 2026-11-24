In the United States, the consumer confidence index rose for the second consecutive month in November and reached its highest level since January 2025. The indicator, calculated by the analytical center The Conference Board, increased by 11.4 points, from a revised 91.9 points in October to 103.3 points. This significantly exceeded economists’ expectations, which had projected a level of around 92 points, Anadolu Agency reports.

Labor market assessments improved

The present situation index rose by 13.7 points to 132.8. The share of respondents who believe jobs are plentiful increased from 26.2% to 30.8%. At the same time, the share of those who said jobs are hard to get declined from 21.4% to 18.4%.

The expectations index, which reflects households’ assessments of income, business conditions and employment over the next six months, rose by 9.9 points to 83.6. The share of consumers expecting the number of jobs to decline in the coming months fell from 25.7% to 19.3%.

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Inflation expectations declined

Fergus McCormick, a senior economist at The Conference Board, said the decrease in uncertainty after the midterm elections may have contributed to the rise in confidence. The indicator increased across all age groups, most notably among higher-income households. Confidence rose significantly among Democrats and independent voters, while it declined slightly among Republicans.

Americans’ average inflation expectations for the next 12 months decreased for the second consecutive month to 5.7%. Gasoline prices also fell ahead of Thanksgiving: the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $3.61 on Tuesday, according to AAA.

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